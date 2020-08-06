Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.67. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

