Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Up 27.8%

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) was up 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), approximately 132,758,523 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,386% from the average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.