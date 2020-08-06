Insulet’s (PODD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Shares of PODD traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.42. 1,640,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,886. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

