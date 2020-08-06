Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,665,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,515,174. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

