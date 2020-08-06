Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 104,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 286,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,657. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

