Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 282,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,288. The stock has a market cap of $244.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Invacare by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.