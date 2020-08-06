Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.71% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

