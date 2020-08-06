Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grenke (GLJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grenke (ETR: GLJ) recently:

7/31/2020 – Grenke was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Grenke was given a new €78.00 ($87.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Grenke was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Grenke was given a new €99.00 ($111.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Grenke was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Grenke was given a new €99.00 ($111.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €66.45 ($74.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80. Grenke AG has a twelve month low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($117.30).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

