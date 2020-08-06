Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.14

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $4,074.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.01984214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00196552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00109981 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,528,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.