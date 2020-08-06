IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Volume of $491,307.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $491,307.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.36 or 0.01980693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00196410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00109882 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

