Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.04. 1,150,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,478. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 236.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

