Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,345. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

