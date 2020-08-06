iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.02. 1,072,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,545,075. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

