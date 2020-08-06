iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Trimmed by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,776,163 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

