iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is VCU Investment Management Co’s 3rd Largest Position

VCU Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 12.1% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 3,009,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,345,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.62.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.