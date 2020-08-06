iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.