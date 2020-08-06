iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,546. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $213.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

