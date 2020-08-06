iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 362,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,048. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

