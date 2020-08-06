iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,474 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 123,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.