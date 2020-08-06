Itron, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ITRI stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

