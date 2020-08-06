J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of J2 Global worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in J2 Global by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $14,583,000. AXA increased its stake in J2 Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.