Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,079.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,586. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $126.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

