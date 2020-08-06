Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.