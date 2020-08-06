Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $28.65 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,646,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF makes up 6.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 3.95% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

