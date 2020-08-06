Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,244 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.22. 15,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,998. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

