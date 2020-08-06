Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1,659.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 44,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.