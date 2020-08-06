Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $169.64. 171,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

