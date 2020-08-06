JBJ Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 690,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,063,636. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

