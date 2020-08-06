Jdc Jsc L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jdc Jsc L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.41. 1,804,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,492,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $749.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

