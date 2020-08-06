Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aramark’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

ARMK stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Aramark by 28.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.