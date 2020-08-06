Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at $376,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.