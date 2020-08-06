Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,931. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 23.6% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

