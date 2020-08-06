Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McKesson Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.14 per share for the year.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

