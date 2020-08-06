Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.