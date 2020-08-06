Jewel Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $302.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.01984214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00196552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.