Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 326,262 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 760,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

