Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 6,453 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.