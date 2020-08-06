Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $90.00, approximately 1,157,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 437,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $9,304,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 188.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

