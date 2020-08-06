Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.34), 13,944 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 323% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.26).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and a PE ratio of 52.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

