JUST Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.85 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. JUST has a total market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 125.4% higher against the dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.