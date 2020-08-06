K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.94 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after acquiring an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after acquiring an additional 546,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB increased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $407.63. The company had a trading volume of 899,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

