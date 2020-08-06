KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $44,059,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,809,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

