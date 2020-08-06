KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE KBH opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

