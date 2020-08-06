KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

KBH stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KB Home by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

