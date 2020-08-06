Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 176,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,294. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.