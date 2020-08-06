Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.72, 176,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 231,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $642.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

