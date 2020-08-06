Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

