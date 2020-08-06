Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 677,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,100. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KW. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

