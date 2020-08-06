Kerim Sener Sells 250,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,382.72).

LON:AAU opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.43. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on shares of Ariana Resources from GBX 3.60 ($0.04) to GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

