KeyCorp Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of ETSY opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 25,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,051,350.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,014 shares of company stock worth $36,748,799. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

